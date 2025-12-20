Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tom Brady posts a notable message after ex-wife Gisele gets remarried

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Tom Brady smiles
Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tom Brady’s latest Instagram post may not have been a coincidence.

News broke on Friday that Brady’s ex-wife Gisele got married to Joaquim Valente. TMZ reports that Gisele, 45, married Valente, 38, earlier this month in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Fla.

In apparent response to the news, Brady took to social media on Saturday with a notable cryptic message. Brady, 48, posted a selfie to his Instagram Story and zoomed in on his hoodie which read, “Forever Young.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also included the caption, “Yuppppppp” along with a “100” emoji. Take a look at a screenshot of the post.

Brady and Gisele married in 2008 and share two children together. But the couple divorced in 2022, and Gisele began her relationship with Valente, her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, the next year. Gisele gave birth to her first child with Valente in February of this year.

After the news broke last year of Gisele’s pregnancy, Brady also promptly reacted with a cryptic post to his Instagram page. Now it appears that the 15-time NFL Pro Bowler has done so again in response to the news that Gisele has officially gotten remarried.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App