Tom Brady posts a notable message after ex-wife Gisele gets remarried

Tom Brady’s latest Instagram post may not have been a coincidence.

News broke on Friday that Brady’s ex-wife Gisele got married to Joaquim Valente. TMZ reports that Gisele, 45, married Valente, 38, earlier this month in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Fla.

In apparent response to the news, Brady took to social media on Saturday with a notable cryptic message. Brady, 48, posted a selfie to his Instagram Story and zoomed in on his hoodie which read, “Forever Young.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also included the caption, “Yuppppppp” along with a “100” emoji. Take a look at a screenshot of the post.

Tom Brady reacts … pic.twitter.com/WE2nYwZrj5 — Jason Squilliams (@JasonSquilliams) December 20, 2025

Brady and Gisele married in 2008 and share two children together. But the couple divorced in 2022, and Gisele began her relationship with Valente, her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, the next year. Gisele gave birth to her first child with Valente in February of this year.

After the news broke last year of Gisele’s pregnancy, Brady also promptly reacted with a cryptic post to his Instagram page. Now it appears that the 15-time NFL Pro Bowler has done so again in response to the news that Gisele has officially gotten remarried.