Graham Glasgow to sign $44 million contract with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are getting some extra protection for Drew Lock as the free agency tampering period gets underway.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. $26 million of that will be guaranteed.

Glasgow is a versatile offensive lineman who can play both guard and center. That versatility likely helped him in free agency, as the Broncos can slot him in where they need him. He graded highly as a guard among most metrics, though he’ll probably play center for the Broncos.

Glasgow has started 58 games in four seasons for the Detroit Lions. He should provide valuable protection for Lock as Denver looks to improve its offense in 2020.