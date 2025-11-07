Haley Kalil roasted by fans for revealing secret about Matt

Haley Kalil revealed some extremely intimate details about her marriage with ex-husband Matt Kalil in a recent interview, and many fans feel she had no right to do so.

Matt and Haley got married in 2015 and split in 2022. During a recent Twitch live stream interview, Haley revealed that the “biggest factor” that led to her and Matt getting divorced was that the couple had intimacy issues because of Matt’s large size.

Naturally, the comments set the internet ablaze. Haley later addressed the interview in a statement to TMZ and expressed regret. She said she cares “deeply about respecting (Matt’s) privacy and the integrity of what we shared together.”

Fans are not buying it. Many of them pointed out that Haley would not have shared such an incredibly personal detail if she actually respected her ex-husband’s privacy.

That's a huge breach of trust… Disrespectful… You were married to that person… Some things are private… I guess influencers don't know the difference between private and public, their private lives are for public consumption — SUAREZ (@suayrez) November 6, 2025

Why is she airing all this 🤦‍♂️ — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 4, 2025

Terrible decision to discuss in public. Sounds like he’s better off without her. — Gianluca Rizza (@gianlucarizza) November 5, 2025

Some stories don’t need to be public. — Tomi Point (@tomipoint) November 6, 2025

Matt, a former USC star, was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 4 overall pick in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and played six seasons in Minnesota before brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Haley is a model who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019 and has nearly 10 million followers on social media.

Though he clearly had some significant issues with Haley, Matt has since gotten married to Keilani Asmus, who is also a model. The two seem to be very happy together, and Keilani may have issued a subtle response to Haley’s comments.