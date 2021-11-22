Henry Ruggs faces new consequence over missed alcohol test

Henry Ruggs has violated one of the conditions of his release from jail, and a Las Vegas judge responded on Monday by making those conditions even more strict.

Ruggs posted $150,000 bail and was released from jail earlier this month after he was arrested for his role in a car accident that killed another driver. One of the conditions of his release is that he had to submit to alcohol testing several times a day. Ruggs missed one of the tests and had to appear in court on Monday morning.

There was some speculation that Ruggs could have his bail revoked, but he did not. Instead, a judge ruled that he will have to undergo 24/7 alcohol monitoring, according to TMZ. Ruggs will have to wear an ankle device at all times that measures the level of alcohol in his blood. He had previously been testing using a handheld device.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with four felonies — DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two reckless driving charges. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Ruggs was traveling 156 mph seconds before he slammed into the back of a Toyota SUV on Nov. 2, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The judge who presided over Ruggs’ bail hearing said that is the fastest speed he has heard of in his time on the bench. Ruggs had a blood alcohol content that was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

A chilling video that was released after the accident helped show just how fast Ruggs was traveling in his Corvette.

Ruggs’ attorneys have argued that local firefighters are responsible for the death of the woman in the accident.

Photo: Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports