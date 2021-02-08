Here is how much the Eagles want in a potential Carson Wentz trade

Carson Wentz may be coming off a season in which he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly want a significant return if they decide to trade the former No. 2 overall pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Get Up!” Monday morning that he would not be surprised if Wentz is traded this week. That may depend on Philadelphia’s asking price, however, as Schefter has been told the Eagles want a package similar to the one the Los Angeles Rams gave up for Matthew Stafford.

.@AdamSchefter says there's a chance we could see Carson Wentz get traded "this week" and that the Eagles are looking for a "Matthew Stafford package" in return. pic.twitter.com/1CnIYcQnf9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 8, 2021

“The Eagles are looking for what I was told is a ‘Matthew Stafford package,'” Schefter said. “If we go back and look, that was a third-round pick this year, two future (first-round picks) and Jared Goff.”

Schefter noted that the value of a future first-round pick is not the same as that of a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but that still seems like a steep price for Wentz. That said, Wentz is more than four years younger than Stafford and had an MVP-caliber season a few years ago. You could make the argument that he has a higher ceiling than Stafford if he is put in the right situation.

The Eagles have supposedly received some aggressive offers for Wentz, so perhaps they will get a similar package to the one the Detroit Lions got for Stafford. Some reporters sparred on Twitter this week over whether Philly is leaking information, but it sounds like the interest is legitimate.