Jadeveon Clowney offers bold thoughts about Browns

Jadeveon Clowney is feeling pretty good about his Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season.

Clowney recently re-signed with the Browns last week on a 1-year deal. He took less money to stay with the team, reportedly because he thought it was a good situation for him. Another big factor is that he thought the team could be successful this season.

Clowney joined “Best Podcast Available” for an episode that was released on Thursday. He said he’s going hunting for a Super Bowl.

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” Clowney told host Nathan Zegura. “We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot.”

Do the Browns have a shot at the Super Bowl? They’re coming off an 8-9 season and missed the playoffs last year, so making the Super Bowl this year would be a big turnaround. But they went 11-5 the year before and won a playoff game, and that was with Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

Cleveland’s Super Bowl chances for the upcoming season depend largely on what sort of discipline Deshaun Watson receves from the NFL. If it’s significant, Cleveland’s chances of prevailing in a difficult AFC would be tough. But if he’s available the entire season, they should be a contender in the conference.

