Video: Jaguars fan runs into end zone during touchdown play

Things got somewhat bizarre Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a touchdown against the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars had the ball on 1st and goal from the one-yard line and were preparing for the snap when a fan could be seen running onto the field. The fan set up shop in the end zone and seemingly called for a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

James Robinson scored a TD while a Jaguars fan was running in the end zone 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aPskaXY9S7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

Obviously, the pass wasn’t coming. James Robinson took the handoff into the end zone. The guy really wanted the ball, as could be seen from an alternate angle.

There is literally a fan on the field during Robinson' touchdown.pic.twitter.com/erT2crAmSi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

Funny, but one has to wonder where security was. The guy didn’t look to be moving that fast, and he was out there untouched for quite a while.

The only thing missing here was the Kevin Harlan call. Probably not great that this will end up being one of the more memorable moments of the Jaguars’ season.