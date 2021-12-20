Jaguars finally get some good news to celebrate

All seems to be pretty negative for the Jacksonville Jaguars at this time. The team has been embarrassed both on and off the field. They’re 2-12. They got shutout last week and lost to the lowly Houston Texans this week. They just fired their head coach in embarrassing fashion.

But there is one silver lining to this entire mess.

With their loss to the Texans and the Detroit Lions’ surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Jags have now moved into position for the No. 1 draft pick.

The Jags had the No. 1 pick last draft after going 1-15 last season and they selected Trevor Lawrence. If this holds, they would be able to have the top pick for the second straight year.

Jacksonville already has their franchise QB, so they could explore trading down to stock up on picks, or they could go with the guy Jim Harbaugh suggests. Detroit also reportedly has someone they’re eying for their first-round pick.

The Jags have lost six in a row. They’re remaining games are at the Jets, at the Patriots and home to the Colts.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (Shahid Khan) watches from the sidelines during an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports