Jalen Hurts reveals why he skipped Eagles’ White House visit

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the highest-profile player to skip the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. On Tuesday, he maintained that the reason for that decision was simply down to a scheduling conflict.

Hurts said he “wasn’t available” on the date the Eagles visited President Trump at the White House, and downplayed the significance of him missing the visit.

“I wasn’t available. I don’t think that’s pertinent,” Hurts told reporters. “Everyone who went, and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Jalen Hurts asked why he didn’t go to the White House: “I wasn’t available. I don’t think that’s pertinent. Everyone who went, and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves.” pic.twitter.com/mLbvuyyqVh — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 20, 2025

Hurts cited “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for his absence when the Eagles made the trip on April 28. That did not stop many from questioning whether Hurts was making some sort of political statement by not going.

Other key players also skipped the visit, including wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Running back Saquon Barkley not only attended, but also spent some private time with President Trump prior to the official White House ceremony.

Hurts passed for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 TDs.