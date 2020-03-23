Jarrett Stidham gets big endorsement from Patriots teammate

Can Jarrett Stidham be successful as the man who follows Tom Brady as the quarterback of the New England Patriots? One of his teammates thinks so.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty said on his “Double Coverage” podcast that he expects Stidham to be a long-term success in New England after going against him in practices last season.

“To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” McCourty said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we’d make eye contact and he’d just start smiling and laughing.

“To me, there were weeks where he was just on point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I’ve got to know him off the field as well. He’s a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature. He’s married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

That’s the hope for the Patriots, anyway. Stidham will be under major pressure if he wins the job, but the vote of confidence has to be nice. That said, Brian Hoyer will have something to say about whether Stidham gets the opportunity in the first place.