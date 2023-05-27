 Skip to main content
Jason Kelce has unusual take on ‘Thursday Night Football’

May 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jason Kelce at the Pro Bowl

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ask most NFL players and the general consensus is that “Thursday Night Football” is a very unpopular institution. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, however, does not feel that way at all.

In a new episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce criticized players who oppose Thursday night games, accusing them of trying to get their names in the headlines.

“I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walkthroughs in the middle of the week and we don’t practice, and then we get three days off,” Kelce said. “Players that are anti-Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no f—ing chance that anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”

Despite the comments, Kelce may still be in the minority here. One high-profile quarterback, for instance, was not happy with an offseason rule change that will allow teams to play twice on Thursdays per season instead of just once.

The biggest complaints about Thursday games tend to focus on the short weeks and risks of injury and fatigue. Kelce, clearly, is not on board, and prefers to think of them as extra time off.

Article Tags

Jason KelceThursday Night Football
