Jason Kelce has unusual take on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Ask most NFL players and the general consensus is that “Thursday Night Football” is a very unpopular institution. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, however, does not feel that way at all.

In a new episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce criticized players who oppose Thursday night games, accusing them of trying to get their names in the headlines.

#Eagles Jason Klece: “Players that are anti–Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no f****** chance anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”#Chiefs Travis Kelce: “I’m a huge fan of them even later in the season, too,” (🎥… https://t.co/rfYEZBY5RB pic.twitter.com/9sv8U3XLuN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023

“I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walkthroughs in the middle of the week and we don’t practice, and then we get three days off,” Kelce said. “Players that are anti-Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no f—ing chance that anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”

Despite the comments, Kelce may still be in the minority here. One high-profile quarterback, for instance, was not happy with an offseason rule change that will allow teams to play twice on Thursdays per season instead of just once.

The biggest complaints about Thursday games tend to focus on the short weeks and risks of injury and fatigue. Kelce, clearly, is not on board, and prefers to think of them as extra time off.