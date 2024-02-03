Jim Harbaugh’s son might join another NFL coaching staff instead of Chargers?

Jay Harbaugh, the son of new Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, has been widely been expected to join his father’s coaching staff on the AFC West team. That may not be the case after all, according to one report.

On Friday, Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported that Jay Harbaugh’s Chargers hiring is not a done deal. Zenitz says that the Seattle Seahawks are also interested in hiring him.

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald worked with Harbaugh in 2021, when both were members of the Wolverines’ staff.

Although reports have Jay Harbaugh to the #Chargers as being a done deal, that’s not the case at this point. The #Seahawks have emerged as an additional possibility for him, sources tell @247sports. Harbaugh, the son of Jim Harbaugh, worked at Michigan the last nine years.… pic.twitter.com/95pZvT1etY — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 2, 2024

Jay Harbaugh has spent the last nine years on his father’s staff at Michigan and has served as special teams coordinator since 2017. The 34-year-old was expected to take up the same role with the Chargers once the elder Harbaugh decided to leave Michigan to return to the NFL.

The Seahawks definitely appear to be swinging for the fences when it comes to filling out Macdonald’s new staff. It may not be the most impactful hire on paper, but being able to convince Harbaugh to split with his father and join the Seahawks would certainly be a statement of intent.