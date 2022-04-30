John Harbaugh took shot at Vic Fangio during draft

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio had a bit of an animated disagreement during the 2021 season, and the Baltimore Ravens head coach clearly has not forgotten about it.

Fangio, who was fired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in January, was openly furious last season when the Baltimore Ravens chased a record against his former team. The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Rather than having Lamar Jackson take a knee, Harbaugh called a rushing play and Jackson picked up five yards. That allowed the Ravens to tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing as a team.

During the second night of the NFL Draft on Friday, Harbaugh took a swipe at Fangio over the spat. When Ravens GM Eric DeCosta informed Harbaugh that Baltimore’s six picks in the fourth round would be an NFL record if they use them all, Harbaugh joked that he would like to see what Fangio has to say about that.

“I wonder what Coach Fangio thinks about that?” John Harbaugh with a little late-night dig as Ravens wrap up Day 2 pic.twitter.com/mFdxlBuP9T — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 30, 2022

Harbaugh was quick to call out Fangio over his hypocrisy last season. For what it’s worth, the Ravens were unable to break the record for consecutive games with 100-plus rushing yards. They came up short the following week. Fangio was probably happy to see it.