Josh Allen made the worst play of the season

Josh Allen has not been playing up to his usual standards this season, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback may have made the worst play of his career during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen threw a brutal interception on the Bills’ second offensive play of the game in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo was backed up deep in their own territory after forcing a punt. Allen was nearly sacked in the end zone on 2nd-and-10, but he desperately got rid of the ball with an ill-advised throw — if you can even call it that.

With a defender draped on him, Allen threw a basketball-style chest pass over the middle of the field. The ball went directly into the hands of cornerback Jacob Parrish.

Allen was obviously trying to prevent a safety, but he would have been better off taking one in that situation. Though he is known for his strength and athleticism, the chances of completing a two-handed chest pass 10 yards over the middle of the field were almost nonexistent.

Fortunately for Allen, Buffalo’s defense held the Buccaneers to a field goal on the ensuing drive.

The Bills entered Sunday coming off a shocking 30-13 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Buffalo benched one of their key players for disciplinary reasons and then had that nightmare start from Allen, which was not at all what they were hoping for.