Keon Coleman benched by Bills for disciplinary reason

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was inactive for the team’s Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the absence was not related to an injury.

Coleman was benched on Sunday because he missed a team meeting on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The second-year wide receiver has played in all nine games this season and was going to play against Tampa Bay had it not been for the team rules violation.

Coleman is Buffalo’s third-leading receiver with 330 yards. He has 3 touchdowns on the season, including one last week against the Miami Dolphins. Coleman drew 8 targets in that game, which was his highest total since Week 1. He also faced some criticism over his lack of effort, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not exactly defend him.

The Bills were stunned in a 30-13 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10. They were the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC East coming into the season, but they are now 6-3 and behind the 9-2 New England Patriots in the division.

Coleman, the No. 33 overall pick in last year’s draft, was a popular breakout pick for the 2025 season. He has just 32 catches through nine games, however, and the former Florida State star is now dealing with questions about his work ethic.