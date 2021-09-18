Julio Jones fined for penalty that had Mike Vrabel ticked

Julio Jones was fined on Saturday for a penalty committed in Week 1 that had his head coach ticked off.

Jones pushed Tennessee back from a 3rd-and-1 to a 3rd-and-16 with a personal foul he committed while his Titans were down 10-0 to Arizona (you can see it here). Had Tennessee converted the 3rd-and-1, they would have had a better shot at curbing Arizona’s momentum. Instead, they ended up punting. They lost 38-13.

On Saturday, the NFL fined Jones $10,815 for his unnecessary roughness penalty.

The NFL fined #Titans WR Julio Jones $10,815 for unnecessary roughness — his personal foul in last week’s blowout loss to the #Cardinals. Mike Vrabel called it “dumb s— that hurts the team” and it hurt Jones' wallet, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2021

The NFL is trying to crack down this season on taunting. They also are fining players for unsportsmanlike conduct, such as Jones’ penalty.

So not only did Julio cost his team, but he also cost himself some money in the process. The 32-year-old receiver is in his first season with the Titans and had three catches for 29 yards in his debut with the team.