Justin Fields had interesting exchange with reporter

The Chicago Bears have been a historically bad passing team through the first four games of the season, but Justin Fields does not see it that way.

Fields had an interesting exchange with a reporter after the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. The former Ohio State star threw for 174 yards in the game, which was his season high. He was asked why the passing game has not been working thus far. Fields implied that it is.

Question from @JasonLieser to Justin Fields: “Why isn’t the passing game working?”

Fields? “Who says the passing game isn’t working?”

Jason: “The stats.”

Fields: “The stats don’t matter.” #Bears — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 2, 2022

The Bears have averaged just 118 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Fields has thrown two touchdown passes compared to four interceptions. His passer rating is 58.7, which is by far the worst mark for any current starting quarterback. The only player with a lower passer rating is Trey Lance.

Despite their practically nonexistent aerial attack, the Bears are somehow 2-2. That is probably what Fields meant when he said the stats don’t matter. Still, that is the second thing the quarterback said during a press conference this year that probably will not sit well with Bears fans. Stats are not everything, but in this case they show an area in which Chicago desperately needs to improve.