Kurt Warner shares surprising advice for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both have losing records as the halfway point in the NFL season quickly approaches, which has been virtually unheard of during their respective careers. One Hall of Fame quarterback feels it may be a sign that it is time for the two legends to walk away.

In an interview with Lanae Brody of People that was published on Tuesday, two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner shared some of his thoughts on the way Brady and Rodgers have struggled this season. He said both look like they have had enough.

“I think both of those guys look like they’re exhausted,” Warner said. “It’s OK to go, ‘You know what? It’s not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it’s just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.'”

Warner, 51, also spoke about the difficulties of balancing football and a family life. He said he felt even more pressure to succeed in the latter part of his career, which helped push him toward retirement when he was 38.

“It’s not being defeated,” Warner added. “That’s not saying you can’t do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them.”

Brady seems more likely to retire after the season than Rodgers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly going through a divorce that does not sound all that civil. He has spoken in recent years about wanting to spend more time with his family. Brady recently opened up about some of that.

Rodgers is six years younger than the 45-year-old Brady. He hinted before the season that he will continue to play in 2023, but he has probably been more frustrated than expected this year. He offered some harsh comments for his teammates this week.

They say winning cures all, and both Rodgers and Brady have done less of that than they have losing this season. That could certainly change, but it would hardly be a shock if one or both decided to call it a career.