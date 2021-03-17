Kyle Long signs with Chiefs after coming out of retirement

Kyle Long has found a new home after coming out of retirement, and it’s a team that could very much use his services.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Wednesday that Long will sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $5 million.

The Chiefs lost multiple offensive linemen this offseason. That comes after the unit struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes during the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s no surprise that the Chiefs jumped at the chance to sign Long, a former Pro Bowler, once he announced that he would be making an NFL return.

Long is the second high-profile lineman to sign with the Chiefs in free agency, a fact that should have Mahomes smiling even more.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0