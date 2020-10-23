Leighton Vander Esch slams anonymous critics of Cowboys’ coaches

One Dallas Cowboys player is not at all happy with teammates who are offering anonymous criticism of the team’s coaching staff.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch did not hide his displeasure when it came to recent quotes from anonymous players about the team’s coaches. Vander Esch was particularly critical of players for refusing to put their name on the criticism.

“I think if you’re going to put it out there and not put your name on it, I think you’re an absolute coward. Simple as that. Own up to it,” Vander Esch said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

It’s a similar thought to what other Cowboys players said, except more blunt. The Cowboys are 2-4, but somehow still in the NFC East race due to the division’s struggles. Trashing the team’s coaches is not going to improve things, and the team’s veterans know that.

Mike McCarthy is in his first year as the team’s head coach, so an adaptation process was always likely. That process doesn’t need to include quotes like this, though.