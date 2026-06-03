Details emerge on Malik Nabers’ police encounter

The latest reports on Malik Nabers ’ police encounter will have New York Giants fans breathing a collective sigh of relief.

A photo of Nabers speaking to a trio of police officers made the rounds on social media on Tuesday night, leading some Giants fans to speculate that Nabers was potentially in trouble with the law. In the snapshot, Nabers stood next to his parked vehicle while seemingly being interrogated.

However, Nabers was said to be a victim of “mistaken identity” and was never close to getting arrested. According to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, the police were on the lookout for a man in a similar black Tesla Cybertruck who had “brandished a gun” in an instance of road rage. Once the authorities confirmed he was not the suspect they were looking for, Nabers was allowed to leave shortly after.

Malik Nabers was stopped in Paramus by police after a report of road rage by someone driving a similar vehicle. They searched Nabers’ car and spoke to him. No weapon, no arrest, no citation and he was sent on his way.



(via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/NKQh1JyrkE — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) June 3, 2026

The police encounter reportedly happened in the suburb of Paramus, New Jersey. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, police conducted a complete search of Nabers’ vehicle and did not find a weapon.

The Giants’ brass must have been sweating before details of Nabers’ run-in with police came to light.

The team already has Nabers’ recovery from injury to worry about coming into next season. A legal issue would have sent his fledgling career spiraling in the wrong direction. Fortunately for Giants fans, Malik was able to sidestep any trouble.