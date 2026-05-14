Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Malik Nabers underwent a second surgery

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Malik Nabers at a press conference
Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) speaks at a press conference after training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers recently underwent a second surgery on his injured knee.

Nabers needed the surgery to remove scar tissue from the knee that was causing stiffness, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The surgery took place multiple weeks ago.

Jordan Ranaan of ESPN added that the Giants still hope Nabers can be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Though this appears to be routine, the Giants can’t love that Nabers needed a second surgery. He suffered a torn ACL last year which also required a meniscus repair, so the wide receiver has a lot to deal with in terms of rehab and recovery.

Nabers had already established himself as one of the top young receivers in the NFL before his injury. As a rookie, he made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App