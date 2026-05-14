Malik Nabers underwent a second surgery

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers recently underwent a second surgery on his injured knee.

Nabers needed the surgery to remove scar tissue from the knee that was causing stiffness, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The surgery took place multiple weeks ago.

Jordan Ranaan of ESPN added that the Giants still hope Nabers can be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Reported back in February that Malik Nabers had a full meniscus repair in addition to the ACL. It's not an easy recovery and he needed a second procedure, as @DDuggan21 said.



The Giants are still hopeful he can return Week 1, per source. Still some four months until the opener. https://t.co/LkyLscqyml — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 14, 2026

Though this appears to be routine, the Giants can’t love that Nabers needed a second surgery. He suffered a torn ACL last year which also required a meniscus repair, so the wide receiver has a lot to deal with in terms of rehab and recovery.

Nabers had already established himself as one of the top young receivers in the NFL before his injury. As a rookie, he made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.