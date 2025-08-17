Malik Nabers reportedly dealing with new injury

Malik Nabers has been held out of practice for well over a week as he deals with an injury, and some new details about the ailment surfaced on Sunday.

Nabers has been nursing a back injury, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The injury was described to Raanan as “normal camp tightness” and is not believed to be serious.

Nabers has not played in either of the Giants’ two preseason games. He sat out of Saturday night’s 31-12 win over the New York Jets and has not practiced in 11 days.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday that Nabers is “working hard to get back” but would not share any details about the injury that has kept the star wideout sidelined.

Nabers missed time during the spring with a toe injury, which has been an off-and-on issue for him since he was in college at LSU. There had been speculation that the toe injury is the one that was still giving him problems, but it sounds like the back injury has been more of an issue recently. Nabers also had a banged-up shoulder early on in training camp.

At this point, the Giants may decide to hold Nabers out for the entire preseason. The former No. 6 overall pick is expected to once again be the focal point of New York’s passing offense, so they probably will not want to take any risks.

Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie last year. He missed two games while in concussion protocol and had a second concussion scare later in the season.