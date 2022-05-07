NFL looking into ex-Raiders president’s Mark Davis allegations

The NFL says it will look into allegations made against Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The allegations were made by Dan Ventrelle, who was abruptly fired Friday as team president after less than a year in the role. Ventrelle claimed in a statement that Davis had fired him in retaliation after Ventrelle raised concerns about multiple written complaints citing a “hostile work environment” Davis created for female employees.

“I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response,” Ventrelle said in the statement. “Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. … I have retained counsel and will have no further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that an investigation was pending.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter,” McCarthy said.

Davis and the Raiders had not issued a response to the allegations as of Friday evening. Last year, the Raiders owner also clashed with the NFL over the leak of emails that led to the resignation of former coach Jon Gruden.