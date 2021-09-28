Marlon Mack, Colts reportedly agree to seek trade for veteran RB

Marlon Mack was inactive for the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it sounds like the veteran running back is no longer in his team’s plans.

Mack and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 25 year old suffered a torn Achilles early last season, but he is said to be fully healthy and ready to contribute for another team.

Nothing is imminent on a Marlon Mack trade. He’s still with the team. But with injuries around the league, there figures to be a market. https://t.co/n4yrASLjMn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

Mack appeared to be on the verge of a breakout heading into last season after he rushed for 1,091 yards in 2019. The Colts then made a somewhat surprising decision to draft Jonathan Taylor, and Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1.

Assuming he can stay healthy, Mack should be able to carve out a role with another team. He’s a solid playmaker who scored 17 rushing touchdowns between 2018 and 2019. With several injuries at the running back position around the NFL, he should draw at least some interest.