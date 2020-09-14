Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was hoping to build off a career-best 2019 season this year, but unfortunately he was unable to survive Week 1.

Mack left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a non-contact injury. Team doctors initially feared that Mack tore his Achilles, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that an MRI has since confirmed the bad news.

Mack caught a pass in the first half and immediately dropped to the turf in pain. You can see a video of the play here.

While he rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, Mack has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. That is one of the reasons the Colts drafted former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor in the second round this year. Taylor will now take on an even bigger role than expected with Mack out for the season.