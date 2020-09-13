Marlon Mack feared to have torn Achilles

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury, and the early prognosis is not good.

Mack is feared to have torn his Achilles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. If those fears are realized, Mack would be out for the season.

Mack’s injury was a non-contact injury, which is never a good sign. He caught a pass in the first half and immediately dropped to the turf in pain. You can see a video of the play here.

While he rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, Mack has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. That is one of the reasons the Colts drafted former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor in the second round this year. Taylor would take on an even greater role than expected if Mack is out for the season.