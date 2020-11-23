Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats over costly fumble

Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats over his costly fumble in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling’s Green Bay Packers got the ball to start overtime with the game tied at 31. On the Packers’ second play, Valdes-Scantling lost a fumble that effectively cost his team the game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a costly fumble Colts take over in OT (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/N5ALtDHju6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 23, 2020

The Colts got great field position and were able to kick a 39-yard field goal to win the game.

Valdes-Scantling said on Twitter after the game that he received death threats. He said those who sent threats were “sick” and “need help.”

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

Valdes-Scantling received support from his team despite his mistake. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came to his defense. So did head coach Matt LaFleur.

Matt LaFleur on Marquez Valdes-Scantling: "I was so proud of his effort. I know he's really hurting right now. He made so many plays for us, not only in the pass game, but in the run game… I can live with MVS." #Packers — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 23, 2020

The Packers are now 7-3 after the loss and still in good shape for the playoffs, but they can’t afford many more mistakes like that.