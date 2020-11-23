 Skip to main content
Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats over costly fumble

November 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats over his costly fumble in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling’s Green Bay Packers got the ball to start overtime with the game tied at 31. On the Packers’ second play, Valdes-Scantling lost a fumble that effectively cost his team the game.

The Colts got great field position and were able to kick a 39-yard field goal to win the game.

Valdes-Scantling said on Twitter after the game that he received death threats. He said those who sent threats were “sick” and “need help.”

Valdes-Scantling received support from his team despite his mistake. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came to his defense. So did head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers are now 7-3 after the loss and still in good shape for the playoffs, but they can’t afford many more mistakes like that.

