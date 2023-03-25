Mel Kiper Jr. shares when he expects Stetson Bennett to be drafted

It’s been a rocky road for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett over the past few months. He’s gone from Heisman Trophy finalist and MVP of the National Championship Game to a brief stay in a jail cell.

In between, Bennett appeared to be drunk on live television and faced a round of criticism for his behavior at the team’s championship parade.

Despite all of those issues, Bennett has stayed on course as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

But when will Bennett hear his name called? And how much will his offseason shenanigans impact his eventual draft spot? Those are questions ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently sought to answer.

“Right now, I’d say Bennett’s anywhere between the sixth and eighth quarterbacks,” Kiper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They all have the same grades, and he’s right in there. Hendon Hooker is the fifth-highest-rated quarterback after the big four, but you could argue it could be Stetson Bennett.”

The “big four,” as Kiper calls them, include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis of Kentucky. His next group of quarterbacks consist of the aforementioned Bennett and Hooker, as well as Stanford’s Tanner McKee and BYU’s Jalen Hall.

So, where does that leave Bennett in terms of draft positioning? Somewhere in the mid-to-late rounds, Kiper says.

“You certainly could argue that Stetson Bennett is the sixth-best quarterback in this draft, which puts him, I think, the fourth or fifth round, I’d say,” Kiper said. “Quarterbacks tend to drop a little bit if they’re not considered definite starters. He’s Day 3, but I’d say fourth to sixth round.”

Bennett has tested well this offseason and his in-person interviews have largely been viewed as positive, which has certainly helped his draft stock after that rocky stretch.