Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game stemming from some comments he made two weeks ago.

Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some to be a shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was certainly among those who saw it that way at the time.

Following the Cowboys’ 40-34 win on Saturday, however, Parsons sought to clarify what he had said. NFL Films released audio of Parsons’ postgame meeting with some Eagles, including Mailata, clearing up those remarks.

A couple of weeks ago, the media took a small portion of @MicahhParsons11 praising the #Eagles team out of context and made it seem like he was taking a shot at @JalenHurts being the 2022 MVP. Parsons clarified what he meant to the Eagles after the game.pic.twitter.com/B6ENx1mlnB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2022

“I credit y’all, bro. I know what y’all do,” Parsons says. “Going against you, Lane (Johnson), and then that defense, bro. I already know what it is. You know, football players know. It’s all respect.”

Hurts did not play in the game, but Mailata and tight end Dallas Goedert both seemed on board with what Parsons was saying, so this is probably behind both parties at this point.

Parsons had already offered a public clarification of his remarks, but the more private one was probably appreciated. It may have been a brief motivator for some in Philadelphia, but this seems to be behind all involved already.