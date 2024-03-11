Micah Parsons has 1-word reaction to Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles

Saquon Barkley is moving from one of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest rivals to another, and Micah Parsons is not happy about it.

Barkley on Monday agreed to a 3-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former New York Giants star confirmed the news by posting two eagle emojis on social media.

🦅🦅 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

That post alone was enough to make Parsons nauseous. The star pass-rusher had a one-word reply — “sickening.”

There was talk over the weekend that the Cowboys might have interest in Barkley, so perhaps Parsons was hoping the two would become teammates. Instead, Parsons will still have to face Barkley two times a season, just when Dallas takes on a different rival.

In addition to learning that Barkley had signed with Philadelphia, Parsons also had to cope with the fact that the Cowboys lost their own starting running back. That probably is not the way he wanted the free agency tampering period to begin.