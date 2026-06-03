Micah Parsons reveals firm injury return timeline after ACL surgery

The Green Bay Packers are going to have to begin the 2026 NFL season without superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons .

On Wednesday, Parsons spoke to reporters and announced that he still has four more months to go in his recovery while also mentioning that he underwent a meniscus procedure as well.

Five months into his ACL rehab, Micah Parsons said he has four more months to go, saying that they have a strict nine-month rule especially for players who had more than just the ACL tear, revealing that he also had a meniscus procedure. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 3, 2026

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said recently that Parsons “looks pretty good” as he is getting closer to a full return, so that is a positive sign for both sides.

Parsons said after tearing his ACL that this will be his “greatest test,” but so far, his recovery has appeared to be going well, with an early return in 2026 looking very likely.

Parsons also said on Wednesday that his goal has “always been playoffs,” so it makes sense that he makes sure not to rush the process and to be fully ready for a playoff push this season to help Green Bay.

Micah Parsons on return: "The goal for me is to complete the season. Not no relapse. And playoffs, pushing toward a championship. The goal isn't for me to go out there and re-hurt myself, trying to force myself to be back in the first few games. The goal has always been playoffs" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 3, 2026

A four-month timeline would mean that Parsons is back sometime in October.