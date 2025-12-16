Micah Parsons shares first message since tearing his ACL

Micah Parsons is speaking out after his calamitous injury.

The Green Bay Packers star defensive end Parsons posted his first message to social media on Monday after tearing his left ACL the day before. Parsons emphasized on X that he was “not defeated” and indicated that his faith would carry him through his recovery.

“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated,” Parsons wrote. “This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season,” added Parsons. “I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”

Parsons also went on to post an image of a one-eyed lion along with the caption, “September!”

The four-time NFL Pro Bowler Parsons, a blockbuster trade acquisition by the Packers from the Dallas Cowboys in August, suffered the ACL tear in a 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field in Denver, Colo. on Sunday. While attempting to rush Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Parsons took a bad step into the turf and planted awkwardly on his knee (see the video here).

Parsons finishes up his first season in Green Bay with totals of 12.5 sacks, 41 combined tackles, and two forced fumbles through 14 total games. While the 2026 season begins in less than nine months and Parsons relies a lot on his burst and explosiveness at the line of scrimmage, he at least appears to have both youth (at 26 years old) and determination on his side.