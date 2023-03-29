Mike McCarthy has big goal for Dak Prescott in 2023

Mike McCarthy will be asking Dak Prescott to do something next season that he has never done before.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys head coach McCarthy revealed the big goal that he has for Prescott, the team’s star QB. McCarthy wants Prescott to play 20 games in the 2023 season.

“My goal is for Dak to play 20 games next year,” said McCarthy, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “If he plays 20 games next year, obviously we’ll be right where we want to be.”

There are 17 games in the NFL regular season. 20 games played would mean at least a conference title game berth if not a Super Bowl berth (depending on if the Cowboys can get an automatic bye and avoid the wild-card round).

As head coach of the team, McCarthy should be that ambitious. But it may be a steep ask of Prescott, who missed 17 games over the last three seasons (first due to an ankle fracture and then because of a thumb injury).

As he enters his age-30 season, the two-time Pro Bowler Prescott will be adjusting to a different offensive scheme after the departure of OC Kellen Moore. Prescott recently spoke on some of the changes he expects to see.