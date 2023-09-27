 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel has great response to question about getting revenge on Bills

September 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McDaniel looks on

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have a chance for revenge on Sunday, but Mike McDaniel does not think that will be much of a motivating factor for his team.

With the Dolphins preparing to take on the division rival Buffalo Bills, McDaniel was asked on Wednesday if “revenge has a place in Sunday’s game.” The Bills beat Miami in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year.

“What’s been really probably under-talked about is an opponent of this caliber coming off a nine-sack, five-turnover day,” McDaniel said. “If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse. Or, maybe consider a career adjustment.”

McDaniel is probably downplaying the revenge factor, even if it is not a huge one. The Bills beat Miami 32-29 in Week 15 last season and then 34-31 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. It would be unnatural for Dolphins players to completely forget about those two close losses.

But, as McDaniel said, his players should not need any added motivation in such a big divisional game. The Dolphins are coming off an eye-popping 70-point performance that had the entire NFL talking, so they know they will have a target on their back. That should be enough to keep them focused.

