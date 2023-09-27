Mike McDaniel has great response to question about getting revenge on Bills

The Miami Dolphins have a chance for revenge on Sunday, but Mike McDaniel does not think that will be much of a motivating factor for his team.

With the Dolphins preparing to take on the division rival Buffalo Bills, McDaniel was asked on Wednesday if “revenge has a place in Sunday’s game.” The Bills beat Miami in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year.

“What’s been really probably under-talked about is an opponent of this caliber coming off a nine-sack, five-turnover day,” McDaniel said. “If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse. Or, maybe consider a career adjustment.”

Q: “Mike, does revenge have a place in Sunday’s game?” A: “…If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse or maybe consider a career adjustment…” 🎥 Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/T9BABc4eVS — Jacob Meshel (@JacobMeshel) September 27, 2023

McDaniel is probably downplaying the revenge factor, even if it is not a huge one. The Bills beat Miami 32-29 in Week 15 last season and then 34-31 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. It would be unnatural for Dolphins players to completely forget about those two close losses.

But, as McDaniel said, his players should not need any added motivation in such a big divisional game. The Dolphins are coming off an eye-popping 70-point performance that had the entire NFL talking, so they know they will have a target on their back. That should be enough to keep them focused.