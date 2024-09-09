 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 9, 2024

New details emerge about Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop incident

September 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Tyreek Hill handcuffed on the pavement

Tyreek Hill was handcuffed during a traffic stop on his way to the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the season on Sunday, and some new details about the incident have surfaced.

Hill was pulled over by police during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with an officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington learned some more information about the situation on Monday. According to Darlington, Hill was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt. Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who stopped to see what was going on with his teammate, was also briefly placed in handcuffs but did not receive a citation.

It is still unclear what transpired that led to Hill being handcuffed during a routine stop. The Miami-Dade Police Department has begun an internal investigation of the incident, and one officer has already been placed on leave.

Though Hill’s run-in with police occurred just hours before kickoff of Miami’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the All-Pro still played and made a huge impact. Hill caught 7 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 20-17 win. He even broke out a handcuff celebration to celebrate his score.

Article Tags

Tyreek Hill
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus