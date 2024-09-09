New details emerge about Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop incident

Tyreek Hill was handcuffed during a traffic stop on his way to the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the season on Sunday, and some new details about the incident have surfaced.

Hill was pulled over by police during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with an officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington learned some more information about the situation on Monday. According to Darlington, Hill was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt. Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who stopped to see what was going on with his teammate, was also briefly placed in handcuffs but did not receive a citation.

Per sources, Tyreek Hill received two citations as a result of his traffic stop Sunday: Careless driving and a seatbelt violation. Calais Campbell, who said after the game police told him they briefly placed him in handcuffs for "disobeying a direct order," did not end up… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 9, 2024

It is still unclear what transpired that led to Hill being handcuffed during a routine stop. The Miami-Dade Police Department has begun an internal investigation of the incident, and one officer has already been placed on leave.

Though Hill’s run-in with police occurred just hours before kickoff of Miami’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the All-Pro still played and made a huge impact. Hill caught 7 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 20-17 win. He even broke out a handcuff celebration to celebrate his score.