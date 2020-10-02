NFL announces new coronavirus testing plan, bye week policy

The NFL is expanding its coronavirus testing program in response to multiple members of the Tennessee Titans organization contracting COVID-19 this week.

On Friday, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement to extend the league’s daily coronavirus testing program indefinitely. There was previously a plan in place where daily testing would end if the positive test rate fell below a certain threshold, but daily testing will now continue regardless. The policy also calls for players and coaches to remain in their home cities during by weeks.

Two more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to seven players and six other members of the organization. The Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Titans last Sunday, have not returned any positive tests.

Sunday’s game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed until later in the season, making this week a bye week for the two teams. At least one player has expressed frustration over the way the situation has been handled.