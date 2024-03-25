 Skip to main content
NFL makes significant change to challenge rules

March 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
An NFL logo on the field

Feb 1, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be played on Feb. 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is implementing a significant change in 2024 that will reward teams for successful coach’s challenges.

NFL owners on Monday approved a change to the coach’s challenge rules that was proposed by the Detroit Lions. Previously, teams were awarded a third challenge only if they were successful with both of the two challenges they had when a game started. With the new rule, coaches will only have to win one of their first two challenges to be awarded a third.

There have been countless examples of how a successful coach’s challenge can change the outcome of a game, so it is not a surprise that the rule was approved. Now, coaches should be less fearful of wasting a challenge on a play that is close but could have a major impact.

Team owners also approved a much more controversial rule change on Monday.

Mike TomlinPittsburgh SteelersRussell Wilson
