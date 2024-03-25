NFL makes significant change to challenge rules

The NFL is implementing a significant change in 2024 that will reward teams for successful coach’s challenges.

NFL owners on Monday approved a change to the coach’s challenge rules that was proposed by the Detroit Lions. Previously, teams were awarded a third challenge only if they were successful with both of the two challenges they had when a game started. With the new rule, coaches will only have to win one of their first two challenges to be awarded a third.

The NFL has approved a change to its challenge rules. A team now gets a third challenge if just one of their earlier two challenges was successful. Lions proposed the rule. Previously you only got a third if both of your challengers were successful. There is no fourth challenge — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 25, 2024

There have been countless examples of how a successful coach’s challenge can change the outcome of a game, so it is not a surprise that the rule was approved. Now, coaches should be less fearful of wasting a challenge on a play that is close but could have a major impact.

