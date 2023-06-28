NFL to reportedly hand down more gambling suspensions

Several NFL players have faced significant disciplinary action this offseason for violating the league’s policy on gambling, and another round of suspensions is reportedly coming.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is among a “handful of NFL players” who are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for gambling violations.

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

In total, seven players have been suspended over the last two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The most significant was star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended last year and reinstated this offseason. We then saw Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and several other players receive bans of varying lengths.

A report last month said a second wave of suspensions was likely coming.

It seems like there has been some confusion and/or carelessness regarding what is allowed and not allowed now that the NFL has partnered with gambling companies. The league recently gave players six key rules to follow, so perhaps that will lead to fewer suspensions going forward.