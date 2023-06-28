 Skip to main content
NFL to reportedly hand down more gambling suspensions

June 28, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Roger Goodell in Europe for an NFL game

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reacts during an NFL Flag Football community event at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several NFL players have faced significant disciplinary action this offseason for violating the league’s policy on gambling, and another round of suspensions is reportedly coming.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is among a “handful of NFL players” who are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for gambling violations.

In total, seven players have been suspended over the last two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The most significant was star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended last year and reinstated this offseason. We then saw Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and several other players receive bans of varying lengths.

A report last month said a second wave of suspensions was likely coming.

It seems like there has been some confusion and/or carelessness regarding what is allowed and not allowed now that the NFL has partnered with gambling companies. The league recently gave players six key rules to follow, so perhaps that will lead to fewer suspensions going forward.

