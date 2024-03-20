NFL officially proposes ban on 1 controversial tackle

The NFL’s competition committee has officially proposed a ban on one controversial tackle ahead of the 2024 season.

The league on Wednesday released its proposal for a ban on so-called “hip-drop” tackles. The rule text defines a hip-drop tackle as when a defender grabs the runner with both hands or arms and unweights himself by “swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body” to land on the runner’s legs below the knee.

A hip-drop tackle would result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

The NFL and the competition committee are submitting this language for the dangerous hip-drop tackle. The penalty would be 15 yards. Officials believe they can correctly call it. Some, including the union, have worried about the potential subjectivity of the call pic.twitter.com/PBwAK09iH1 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 20, 2024

The recommendation itself does not automatically change the rule. The proposal will be voted on by owners during next week’s league meetings. 24 of the league’s 32 owners would need to vote for the change for it to be adopted.

The NFL has long been pushing for a ban on hip-drop tackles, arguing that the risk of injury is much higher than it is with more standard tackling techniques. The league can point to one high-profile injury from the previous season that was the result of one such tackle.

Opponents of the rule change have argued that it would make playing defense even more difficult, and would also be very difficult to officiate in real time.