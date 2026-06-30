NFL makes final decision on Brendan Sorsby

In what has been an ongoing process with former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the NFL has come to a decision regarding any disciplinary action.

The NFL will not discipline Sorsby. Instead, the quarterback will prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft, as the NFL wrote in a memo to all 32 teams.

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft,” the memo read.

Memo just sent to clubs, related to Brendan Sorsby:



“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further

litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his

preparation for entry into the League via the 2027… pic.twitter.com/jMAfAUa7DD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 30, 2026

Sorsby received an injunction to play for Texas Tech, but plenty of backlash surfaced following that. Then, Texas Tech and Sorsby parted ways, and all signs pointed to him declaring for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

However, the league decided not to hold that draft this year, meaning Sorsby is not eligible to play this season.

After the news broke on Tuesday, Sorsby also released a statement, saying that he accepts responsibility for his actions involving the gambling incidents that led him to go to rehab.

A statement from Brendan Sorsby, who won’t pursue further legal action or opportunities to play this season, focusing instead on his recovery and preparations for the 2027 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/6o90aqhu7P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2026

Now, Sorsby will train and prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft, which will also likely include Dante Moor, Drew Mestemaker and Arch Manning.