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NFL makes final decision on Brendan Sorsby

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Brendan Sorsby during a game
Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby points to fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

In what has been an ongoing process with former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the NFL has come to a decision regarding any disciplinary action.

The NFL will not discipline Sorsby. Instead, the quarterback will prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft, as the NFL wrote in a memo to all 32 teams.

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft,” the memo read.

Sorsby received an injunction to play for Texas Tech, but plenty of backlash surfaced following that. Then, Texas Tech and Sorsby parted ways, and all signs pointed to him declaring for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

However, the league decided not to hold that draft this year, meaning Sorsby is not eligible to play this season.

After the news broke on Tuesday, Sorsby also released a statement, saying that he accepts responsibility for his actions involving the gambling incidents that led him to go to rehab.

Now, Sorsby will train and prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft, which will also likely include Dante Moor, Drew Mestemaker and Arch Manning.

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