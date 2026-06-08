NCAA reacts to shocking Brendan Sorsby decision

The NCAA reacted strongly on Monday to the shocking court decision involving Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby .

A Lubbock County, Tex. district judge granted an injunction that will allow Sorsby to regain his eligibility for the 2026 season. While the NCAA is expected to appeal, it could be months before any judicial ruling takes place.

The NCAA had previously ruled Sorsby ineligible after he was found to have broken rules regarding sports gambling, including instances in which he bet on his own team.

NCAA president Charlie Baker decried the ruling, essentially blaming it on a biased judge and calling for Congressional intervention.

“There is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary,” Baker wrote on X. “When you have schools and deep-pocketed supporters willing to look the other way on the glaring integrity threat of betting on your own team – and judges whose rulings effectively strip away our ability to stop them – only Congress can equip the NCAA to apply this common sense rule to everyone fairly and consistently.”

There is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary. When you have schools and deep-pocketed supporters willing to look the other way on the glaring integrity threat of betting on your own team – and judges whose rulings effectively strip away our… — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) June 8, 2026

The NCAA initially declared Sorsby ineligible for widespread violations of gambling rules, including over $30,000 worth of bets while playing at Indiana from 2022 to 2023. He sought in-patient rehab for a gambling addiction earlier this year.

Texas Tech landed Sorsby as a transfer from Cincinnati during the offseason to be their new starting quarterback. He threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with the Bearcats last season, and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.