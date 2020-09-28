Nick Foles named Bears starting QB going forward

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed the obvious on Monday: Nick Foles is now the team’s starting quarterback.

Nagy told reporters that Foles will start in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. He added that the situation will not be changing week to week and that Foles will start going forward.

Matt Nagy adds that Nick Foles is the new Bears starting QB moving forward. This is not a week-to-week evaluation. Foles' job until further notice. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) September 28, 2020

The decision was really never in doubt. Tribusky was benched in the second half of Chicago’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after he threw a horrible interception. Foles then threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter alone to help the Bears erase a 16-point deficit.

The Bears traded for Foles during the offseason, but Trubisky beat him out for the starting job. Many people felt Trubisky only won the job because Foles had limited time to work with his new team due to coronavirus restrictions. Chicago is paying Foles $21 million guaranteed after restructuring his deal, so it seemed like only a matter of time before he took over for Trubisky.