Nick Folk still expected to be Patriots’ kicker?

The New England Patriots left some people scratching their heads when they released kickers Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, but all indications are that Folk has won the Week 1 job.

Both Folk and Rohrwasser are joining the Patriots’ practice squad, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Under new NFL rules, the team would still be able to add two players from their practice squad to the active roster for next Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. The belief is they will do that with Folk.

Rohrwasser has reportedly looking erratic in training camp. The rookie also dealt with an injury early on and had some off-field controversy surrounding him, so it seems like Folk would be the safer option to begin the season.

Folk, 35, kicked for the Patriots for about half the season last year after they placed Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. He went 14-for-17 on field goals, though he was just 4-for-7 from between 40-49 yards.