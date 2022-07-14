N’Keal Harry shares 1st reaction to Bears trade

The New England Patriots traded wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, and Harry seems excited to join his new team.

Harry reacted Wednesday to the trade via Twitter, posting a photo of himself wearing a Bears uniform along with a five-word message.

“CHICAGOOOO,” Harry wrote. “LET’S GET TO IT.”

The Bears traded a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Harry, who was selected by the Patriots 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

Harry never quite produced like a first-round player during his three season in New England. In 33 games, the 24-year-old caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2020, where Harry had 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Harry did not have a touchdown reception in 12 games last season, and was considered a long-shot to make the Patriots’ roster this season.

The Bears were in dire need of some receiver help for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Perhaps Harry can aid in Fields’ development while resurrecting his own career.