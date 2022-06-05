Former 1st-round pick may need desperation move to make Patriots

A notorious New England Patriots’ first-round pick is facing a major uphill battle to make the team’s roster in training camp. His odds are so bad, a radical position switch may be his only chance.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2019, is considered a “long shot” to make the final 53-man roster barring injuries, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Harry’s situation is so rough that, according to Reiss, a switch to tight end to compete for a third-string role may be his best chance of making the roster.

Harry, the No. 32 pick in 2019, probably isn’t well-suited to the position. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he’d be slightly undersized, not to mention he has registered little success in his career so far.

The 24-year-old entered the league with high hopes, but they simply have not materialized. He had just 12 receptions in 2021 and failed to catch a touchdown, and only has four touchdown catches in his career. He has been on his way out for quite a while now.