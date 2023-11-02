Giants reunite with former kicker

The New York Giants are reaching back into the Ben McAdoo era.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that the Giants are signing veteran kicker Randy Bullock to their practice squad. The moves come as starter Graham Gano battles a knee injury that is threatening his availability for Week 9.

Bullock, 33, has ten seasons of NFL kicking experience with six different teams (including a previous stint with the Giants in 2016). He was 43-of-51 (84.3 percent) on field goals and 70-of-73 (95.9 percent) on extra points in the last two years as the Tennessee Titans’ starting kicker. But Bullock was released over the offseason and had not found a new team since.

The former Lou Groza Award winner Bullock is now an obvious candidate to be called up to the Giants’ active roster if Gano has to miss Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders (or possibly more time). Bullock has proven in the past to be a clutch kicker and now has a chance to reintroduce himself with the 2-6 Giants.