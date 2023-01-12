Odell Beckham Jr goes on Twitter rant over leaked airplane video

Video footage was released this week of the incident in which Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane in Miami, and the star wide receiver is still offering no apologies.

Body camera footage from police officers shows some of what led to Beckham and other passengers being forced to deplane from a flight that was headed from Miami to Los Angeles on Nov. 27. One of the videos, which was obtained by WPLG Local 10 News in Florida, showed an officer telling Beckham that flight attendants wanted him removed from the plane and that all passengers would have to deplane if he refused. Beckham responded “that’s fine.”

Video: New Footage released of the incident with free-agent WR Odell Beckham being removed off a plane at Miami International Airport in November (@WPLGLocal10)https://t.co/4oPwLHae14pic.twitter.com/aD42s5xZ6m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2023

A longer segment of body camera footage provided more context. Officers and fire/rescue personnel spoke with Beckham and made sure he knew his whereabouts after flight attendants told officials they repeatedly tried to wake OBJ up and he was unresponsive. The flight crew claimed Beckham had no pants on at one point and would not follow orders.

Toward the end of the video, Beckham got into a verbal altercation with a fellow passenger who was unhappy that everyone had to deplane. OBJ told the other passenger that Beckham would be on a private plane within 45 minutes. He also called the man “fat a–” and told him to “enjoy the cheese board on the way home.”

Bodcam footage shows the moments before Odell Beckham Jr was kicked off the airplane in Miami Odell got angry with passengers after they kept looking at him & telling him to get off the flight pic.twitter.com/U9xNdWmJCL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 11, 2023

Beckham, who previously called it “comedy” that he was kicked off the plane, went on a Twitter rant Thursday about the body camera footage.

can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. “They” wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

But the one thing that no matter how much I’ve grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But….. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Beckham also did not back down from the insults he hurled at the other passenger.

I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the 🧀 board! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Beckham clearly still feels he should not have been kicked off the flight. The alleged exchange he had with the flight crew was not captured on video, so all we can go by is their word against his for that portion.

There were reports that Beckham was on the verge of signing with a team several weeks ago, but he will now head into the offseason as a free agent.