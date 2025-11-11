Matt LaFleur blasted for his game plan against Eagles on ‘MNF’

Several Green Bay Packers fans were fuming at the game plan head coach Matt LaFleur cooked up against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

The Packers’ offense was completely ineffective in the first half of the primetime clash at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Neither team was able to score through the first 29 minutes of the contest.

LaFleur went to the run early and often against Philly. He only had Jordan Love throw six times during the Packers’ first three drives of the game, yielding just two catches for 12 yards.

The Packers head coach finally let Love loose on Green Bay’s final possession of the first half. Love went 4/4 for 27 yards to help get his team downfield. But just as the home team looked like they were going to get at least a field goal with about 30 seconds left, Love fumbled and lost possession near the red zone. The score was 0-0 at halftime.

Several fans piled on LaFleur for his overreliance on the run against the Eagles' solid run defense. Many gave him the meme treatment for seemingly running Josh Jacobs into the ground.

"Eagles have a great run defense and the packers have great downfield threats against a banged up eagles secondary"



Monday's game was fittingly decided by an ill-fated Packers run with under two minutes left. Facing 4th-and-1 near midfield with Green Bay trailing 10-7, LaFleur drew up an inside zone run for Jacobs that went nowhere. One Eagles D-lineman was heard calling out the play, which helped Philly stuff Jacobs short of the first down.

The Packers lost 10-7 after a rough game-tying field goal attempt from kicker Brandon McManus went wayward. Even Green Bay’s social media team was struggling to make the team look good on Monday night.