Packers get roasted for their bizarre post during ‘Monday Night Football’

The Green Bay Packers were trying anything to keep their fans entertained during a Monday night snoozefest.

Green Bay faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles for this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.” Unfortunately though, the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. was largely a bore as neither of the two teams managed to score a single touchdown until the fourth quarter and instead produced a combined 10 punts on the day.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Packers running back Josh Jacobs broke off an 11-yard run on a 1st-and-10 play from his own 20-yard line to start off a Green Bay drive. That led to the Packers’ official page on X sending a post that read, “JOSH. JACOBS.”

JOSH. JACOBS. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 11, 2025

The Packers were quickly skewered online for the post, the likes of which were normally reserved for touchdown runs or game-altering plays. Especially with Green Bay ultimately having to punt on that drive as well, they heard it from X users.

You wanna know how bad this game’s been?



The Packers tweeted this after an 11 yard run https://t.co/MFOqOGWv1q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 11, 2025

tweeting this after a first down run. the bar is in hell https://t.co/2Sbvg7BZjv — zach jacobson (@zacobson) November 11, 2025

Mf runs the ball for 11 and you posting with all caps — cononkoolaid (@ConnerHoese) November 11, 2025

Had me thinking he took one to the house — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) November 11, 2025

While Jacobs did actually find the end zone in the fourth quarter on a six-yard touchdown run, that was all of the offense that the Packers could manage on Monday. They finished with just 261 yards of total offense and fell by an ugly 10-7 final score against an Eagles team that wasn’t much better on that side of the ball either.

Ultimately, Monday night’s game might be best remembered for the referees missing yet another blatant tush push by Philadelphia. But viewers who tuned in hoping for an exciting shootout between the two division leaders ended up sorely disappointed.