Packers get roasted for their bizarre post during ‘Monday Night Football’

The Green Bay Packers helmet
Aug 9, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were trying anything to keep their fans entertained during a Monday night snoozefest.

Green Bay faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles for this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.” Unfortunately though, the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. was largely a bore as neither of the two teams managed to score a single touchdown until the fourth quarter and instead produced a combined 10 punts on the day.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Packers running back Josh Jacobs broke off an 11-yard run on a 1st-and-10 play from his own 20-yard line to start off a Green Bay drive. That led to the Packers’ official page on X sending a post that read, “JOSH. JACOBS.”

The Packers were quickly skewered online for the post, the likes of which were normally reserved for touchdown runs or game-altering plays. Especially with Green Bay ultimately having to punt on that drive as well, they heard it from X users.

While Jacobs did actually find the end zone in the fourth quarter on a six-yard touchdown run, that was all of the offense that the Packers could manage on Monday. They finished with just 261 yards of total offense and fell by an ugly 10-7 final score against an Eagles team that wasn’t much better on that side of the ball either.

Ultimately, Monday night’s game might be best remembered for the referees missing yet another blatant tush push by Philadelphia. But viewers who tuned in hoping for an exciting shootout between the two division leaders ended up sorely disappointed.

